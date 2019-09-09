Acadia Pharma up 68% premarket on positive pimavanserin data

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is up 68% premarket on increased volume in reaction to successful results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, HARMONY, evaluating lead drug NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant longer time to relapse of psychosis compared to placebo based on a planned interim analysis so the study will be stopped early.

The data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences. The company expects to file a supplemental marketing application in the U.S. in 2020.

The FDA approved NUPLAZID in April 2016 for Parkinson's disease psychosis.

A Phase 3 study in schizophrenia patients was unsuccessful.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.