Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income

It's presentation season for the banks, and first up is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). In slides just released for this week's Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, the company says full-year net interest income is expected to be down 6% from 2018, with 2019 H2 NII about $1.8B lower than that seen in H1 2019.

At issue are the absolute level of interest rates, the flat yield curve, and the sale of some assets.

Those same rates, however, should lead to a Q3 boost in mortgage originations (on top of a strong Q2). Servicing results, though, should be softer as lower rates boost prepays.

Noninterest expenses are seen at the higher end of the hoped-for full-year range of $52B-$53B. Among the issues noted is continued high regulatory-related spending.

CFO John Shrewsberry begins his presentation at 9 ET. Webcast here.