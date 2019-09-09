Equinor to clean up Bahamas oil spill

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) promises to clean up the oil spill discovered last week at its South Riding Point oil storage terminal on Grand Bahama island in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

EQNR says the terminal sustained damage from the hurricane and oil was observed on the ground at the terminal site and in neighboring areas.

EQNR says it is still assessing the spill but has found "no indications of continued oil leakage from the tanks or of oil spills from the terminal to sea or beaches."