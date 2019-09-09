BAML turns around on Energizer

Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) two notches to a Buy rating after having it set at Underperform.

"We believe expectations have been sufficiently reset with consensus FY20e EPS -13% YTD. In our view, ENR does not need an oversized beat to drive shares higher from current levels; the legacy business is solid and stabilizing acquired assets while providing incremental visibility into delivering/key challenges should offer relief," reads the BAML note.

The firm assigns a new price objective of $48 to rep 20% upside potential. While the sell-side community has a consensus Outperform rating on Energizer, the Quant Rating is Bearish.

Shares of Energizer are down 9.99% YTD.