BAML wary on Kraft

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Neutral rating set at Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) after co-hosting a cross asset investor lunch to delve into the food stock.

"While dividend concerns are likely overdone, we see the valuation remaining hindered by concerns over sales and margin recovery and incremental actions that CEO Patricio may consider," warns BAML.

The firm notes investors seem concerned that KHC's EBITDA may have to step back from current levels to stabilize the business.

Shares of Kraft are down 37% YTD.