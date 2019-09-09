San Francisco offers to buy PG&E electric system in city for $2.5B

In a potential precursor toward creating a municipal utility, San Francisco has offered $2.5B to buy PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city, according to a proposal outlined in an indication of interest letter sent to the company on Friday.

City leaders are scheduled to meet with PG&E CEO Bill Johnson on Sept. 26 to discuss the proposal, according to the offer letter, and PG&E says it will "remain open to communication on this issue."

The bid would be subject to approval by federal regulators as well as the California Public Utilities Commission, which has been exploring ways to make PG&E's operations safer, including splitting the utility's gas and electric divisions into separate companies, and selling off part or all of the electric grid to cities.