Fred's files for bankruptcy

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) announces that the company has filed for voluntary relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

The company has also filed a motion seeking interim and final approval to enter into a proposed debtor-in-possession financing agreement with certain lenders, which would provide for up to $35M in new funding.

Fred's says it's committed to ensuring an orderly wind-down of operations. Liquidation sales have started at all retail locations. Those stores are expected to close over the next 60 days.

"Despite our team’s best efforts, we were not able to avoid this outcome," says Fred's CEO Joe Anto.

FRED -12.75% premarket to $0.20.

Despite Fred's small retail footprint, the development is of some interest to Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

