Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) initiated with Neutral rating and $8 (50% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) initiated with Sell rating and $11 (18% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 3% premarket.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) resumed with Overweight rating and $200 (23% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) initiated with Neutral rating and $277 (4% downside risk) price target at Goldman.

Rezolute (OTCQB:RZLT) initiated with Buy rating and $0.38 (107% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (170% upside) price target at Janney Montgomery Scott.

ResTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) initiated with Overweight rating and $23 (134% upside) price target at Cantor.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) upgraded to Strong Buy with an $80 (44% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 3% premarket.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) upgraded to Buy with a $105 (20% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 3% premarket.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $317 (18% upside) price target at Stephens.