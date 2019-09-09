Cesca Therapeutics up 11% premarket on X-Series products deal

  • Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) and ThermoGenesis, its wholly owned device subsidiary (the "Company") has signed an exclusive, global distribution agreement in which the Company will supply its X-Series cell processing products to a life sciences distributor who will market them globally.
  • Under the renewable, five-year agreement, the global distributor will be responsible for marketing the X-Series products to customers, worldwide, including existing X-Series customers, with the exception of China for the first two years. The Company will receive a $2M upfront distribution fee, and future market support for granting the exclusive rights.
  • KOOL shares are up 11% premarket.
