First Defiance Financial to acquire United Community Financial

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to acquire United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) in a stock-for-stock transaction for total value of $473M.

Each shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance Financial, based on the closing price of First Defiance as of September 6, 2019 of $26.32.

Upon closing, First Defiance shareholders will own ~52.5% of the combined company and United Community shareholders will own ~47.5%.

The pro forma combined company will have ~$6.1B in assets, $5B in loans and $4.9B in deposits, utilizing financial information as of June 30, 2019.

The transaction is expected to close early in 1Q20.

The combined company will operate under a name to be jointly determined prior to closing and the holding company will be headquartered in Defiance, Ohio with the bank headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio.

First Defiance expects the transaction to deliver run-rate earnings per share accretion of ~14%, with cost savings on a fully-phased in basis.

Applying pro forma merger adjustments and assuming an expected early 2020 closing, dilution to tangible book value per share is estimated to be ~4%, inclusive of restructuring charges with an earnback period of ~1.8 years using the crossover method.

On a pro forma basis, the business is expected to deliver top-tier operating and return metrics with cost savings on a fully-phased in basis, including return on average tangible common equity in excess of 17% and return on average assets in excess of 1.5%.

