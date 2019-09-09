Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +10.5% pre-market after shareholder Paulson & Co. says it plans to vote against the proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and urges the CPE board to pursue a sale of the company.

Paulson says CPE - whose share price has dropped 36% since the CRZO deal was announced in mid-July - is paying CRZO a 25% premium, which is "unjustifiable given the inferior assets of [CRZO] and results in the transfer of $240M in value" from CPE shareholders to CRZO shareholders.

"If the board is truly interested in its shareholders, given the magnitude of the difference between the current stock price of Callon and its takeover value, it should pursue a sale," says Paulson, which owns 21.6M CPE shares, a 9.5% stake.