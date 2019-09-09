Acasti Pharma receives $750,000 funding to develop CaPre

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) has been awarded up to $750,000 in non-dilutive and non-repayable funding, as well as technical and business advisory services, from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to apply towards R&D of Company’s commercial production platform for CaPre.

Acasti’s CaPre, is a highly purified omega-3 phospholipid concentrate derived from krill oil, and is being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a metabolic condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis.