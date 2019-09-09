Eldorado Gold evaluates Lamaque mine expansion

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) says it is considering expanding its Lamaque mine in Quebec to raise throughput to an average of 2,500 mt/day from 1,800 mt/day currently and raise annual production to 170K oz/year from 130K oz/year.

EGO says the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the expansion would consider a 10-year mine life with target production of 1.5M oz. of gold.

Lamaque achieved commercial production in March and has an initial mine life of seven years.

EGO said just last week that exploration carried out at Lamaque revealed expanded high grade mineralization beyond the 2018 resource model in the lower portion of the deposit.