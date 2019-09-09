Altice USA +4.3% as Benchmark initiates Buy rating

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 4.3% premarket, with Benchmark launching a Buy recommendation and joining bulls based on the company's plans for low-price wireless.

Aside from a "highly attractive" video business, the addition of wireless builds on an advantageous cost structure and adds positive long-term EBITDA growth potential, analyst Matthew Harrigan says.

The company's also buying back stock aggressively, he notes.

He has a price target of $35, implying 20% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.