T, ACAD among premarket gainers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) +76% on positive pimavanserin data.
Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) +55% after Sohu acquisition offer.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) +29% on updates on patent filings.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +12%.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +10% as key shareholder urges to pursue sale
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) +7%.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +6% on announcement that Pure Sunfarms' receipt of license amendment to supply cannabis products directly to provincial/territorial wholesalers and authorized private retailers.
Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +6%.
AT&T (NYSE:T) +6% on activist action.
Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +6% as shareholder Paulson & Co. plans to vote against the proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas.
Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) +6% on X-Series products deal.
Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) +5% on update of "Go-Shop" Process.
