T, ACAD among premarket gainers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) +76% on positive pimavanserin data.

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) +55% after Sohu acquisition offer.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) +29% on updates on patent filings.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) +12% .

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +10% as key shareholder urges to pursue sale

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) +7% .

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +6% on announcement that Pure Sunfarms' receipt of license amendment to supply cannabis products directly to provincial/territorial wholesalers and authorized private retailers.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +6% .

AT&T (NYSE:T) +6% on activist action.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +6% as shareholder Paulson & Co. plans to vote against the proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) +6% on X-Series products deal.