Tilray up 3% premarket on lock-up extension deal with largest shareholder

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) inks a merger agreement with top stockholder Privateer Holdings under which the lock-up period for the issuance of 75M TLRY common shares to Privateer equity holders will be extended for two years (75M shares currently owned by Privateer will be canceled). The parties signed a non-binding letter of intent in June related to the transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Privateer will be become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray. During the first year of the lock-up period, 50% of the shares will be released pursuant to certain offerings or sales by Tilray. The remaining shares will be released in the second year in equal quarterly increments.

16.7M shares of Tilray Class 1 common stock (10 votes/share) will be issued to Privateer co-founders Brendan Kennedy, Christian Groh and Michael Blue. The rest of Privateer equity holder will receive Class 2 shares (one vote/share).

$125 million of the Class 2 stock will be held in escrow for 18 months following the close of the transaction to secure any potential indemnification claims, with the initial 50% of such escrow being withheld from all Privateer stockholders on a pro rata basis and the remaining 50 percent coming solely from the Privateer co-founders.