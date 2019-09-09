Domino's Pizza seen fending off third-party delivery challenge

Oppenheimer calls out discounted valuation on Domino's Pizza (DPZ +0.1% ) as fears from third-party delivery competition have cropped up with investors to hold back share price.

The firm sees Domino's as well-prepared for the delivery challengers and ready to go it alone.

Analyst Brian Bittner: "DPZ has no plans to use third-party platforms in any capacity, unlike pizza competitors like PZZA. Management believes it ultimately has technological, economic and service superiority over these vendors which will be a benefit over the cycle. Nearer term, the company does not plan to react by deep-discounting or discounted/free delivery."

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on DPZ and 12-18 month price target of $295 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $280.44.