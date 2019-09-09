Valero, Darling evaluating Texas' first renewable diesel refinery

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) say they are evaluating plans to build a renewable diesel refinery in Port Arthur, Tex., that would produce 400M gallons of renewable diesel and 40M gallons of renewable naphtha annually.

The new plant would be owned and operated by Diamond Green Diesel Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between VLO and DAR.

The companies say a final investment decision on the project is expected in 2021; if approved, the construction of the first renewable diesel facility in Texas could begin in the same year, with expected operations starting in 2024.