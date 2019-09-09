AT&T responds to Elliott stake; shares +3.8%

AT&T's (T +3.8% ) response to Elliott Management's activist stake predictably stays the course, saying it's already working on issues that the investor outlined.

"Our management team and board of directors maintain a regular and open dialogue with shareholders and will review Elliott Management's perspectives in the context of the company's business strategy," AT&T says in a statement.

"We look forward to engaging with Elliott. Indeed, many of the actions outlined are ones we are already executing today."

The company reiterates its long-term strategy, "driven by the unique portfolio of valuable businesses we've assembled across communications networks and media and entertainment, and as Elliott points out, is the foundation for significant value creation."