KBW lowers estimates on E*Trade

KBW drops E*Trade (ETFC +0.8% ) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform to factor in lowered federal funds rates and Treasury yield expectations.

"We are reducing F2019 EPS estimates by 1% on average and we are reducing F2020 EPS estimates by 8% on average across the group. The largest reduction in 2020 EPS estimates came at ETFC (-12%), as we expect meaningful headwinds to net interest income under KBW’s new economic baseline and interest rate forecast," reads the firm's note.

The Quant rating on E*Trade was already at Neutral.

Shares of ETFC are down 7.4% over the last 90 days.