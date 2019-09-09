Allergan applications for abicipar pegol for wet AMD accepted in U.S and Europe

The FDA and European Medicines Agency have accepted for review marketing applications submitted by Allergan (AGN -0.2% ) seeking approval for DARPin drug abicipar pegol for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The respective action dates will be in mid-to-late 2020.

The company in-licensed exclusive global rights the candidate (formerly known as MP0112) from Molecular Partners AG (OTCPK:MLLCF) in August 2012. Under the terms of the deal, the latter received $45M upfront and is eligible for up to $375M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

According to Molecular Partners, its DARPin platform expands the reach of conventional proteins and antibody-based therapeutic approaches. DARPin molecules are single-domain proteins that are 1/10 the size of full antibodies with comparable affinity and specificity to larger antibodies but with "tunable" half-lives.