Cooper Energy finds new gasfield

Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) announced that the exploration well Annie-1 has made a new gas field discovery within the Warre C formation reservoir.

The company says that Annie-1 is the first offshore gas exploration well Cooper Energy has drilled in Australia and the first of an A$80M drilling by the joint venture this year.

Preliminary analysis of the geological data from Annie-1 was consistent with the mid-range of the pre-drill estimates.

Cooper Energy holds a 50% interest in the JV, along with project partner Mitsui E&P Australia.