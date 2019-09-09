Lyft gains share in slowing market - KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves cites internal data showing Lyft (LYFT +1.5% ) held 32% of ride-hail spending in the first half of Q3, up from 29% in Q2.

Hargreaves says spending at Lyft grew just 30% Y/Y in recent weeks and 29% quarter-to-date, compared to the 53% Y/Y growth in Q2.

The analyst sees a "meaningful deceleration" in the ride-hail market, which could be nearing "medium-term saturation." If the trends continue, Lyft and Uber (UBER -0.2% ) could have a more competitive environment that limits revenue and gross margin expectations.

KeyBanc stays on the sidelines at Sector Weight waiting for more confidence in the market growth sustainability before growing more positive.

Lyft has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.