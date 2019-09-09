Stocks edge higher, led by financials as yields rise

Stocks begin the day with slight gains, extending momentum from back-to-back weekly gains amid rising optimism for U.S.-China trade relations and expectations for looser policy from central banks; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% ; in Asia,

In the U.S., AT&T +4.5% after Elliot Management disclosed a $3.2B stake in the company and outlined a plan it said could take the stock to $60/share.

Financials ( +0.8% ), energy ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) sectors top the early S&P sector leaderboard, with real estate ( -0.3% ), health care ( -0.3% ), consumer staples ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.2% ) trading in the red.

Big banks J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and BofA all open more than 1% higher as U.S. Treasury prices fall, driving yields higher across the curve, with the two-year yield up 5 bps to 1.57% and the 10-year yield 6 bps higher to 1.61%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.28.