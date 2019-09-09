Neurotrope's Bryostatin-1 flunks mid-stage Alzheimer's study; shares down 79%

  • Thinly traded nano cap Neurotrope (NTRP -79.2%) slumps on a 14x surge in volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a confirmatory Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Bryostatin-1 in patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease.
  • The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically valid change from baseline at week 13 in total score of a neuropsychological test called Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) compared to placebo. Specifically, the average increase in SIB score in the treatment group was 1.3 points, below placebo's 2.1-point average increase. Bryostatin-1 also failed to beat control at weeks 5,9 and 15.
  • Bryostatin, an activator of protein kinase, was originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.