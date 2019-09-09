Neurotrope's Bryostatin-1 flunks mid-stage Alzheimer's study; shares down 79%
Sep. 09, 2019 10:05 AM ETNeurotrope, Inc. (NTRP)NTRPBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thinly traded nano cap Neurotrope (NTRP -79.2%) slumps on a 14x surge in volume in reaction to unsuccessful results from a confirmatory Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Bryostatin-1 in patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease.
- The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically valid change from baseline at week 13 in total score of a neuropsychological test called Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) compared to placebo. Specifically, the average increase in SIB score in the treatment group was 1.3 points, below placebo's 2.1-point average increase. Bryostatin-1 also failed to beat control at weeks 5,9 and 15.
- Bryostatin, an activator of protein kinase, was originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic.