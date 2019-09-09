Noble Corp. wins extensions for jack-up rigs

Noble Corp. (NE +5.1%) opens higher after securing contract extensions for two of its jack-up drilling rigs, according to its latest fleet status report.
NE says the Noble Mick O’Brien was awarded a five-month extension by Qatar Gas until late March 2020; the rig's dayrate for the extension is not disclosed, but the dayrate under the part of the contract which expires in October is $85K, according to Bassoe Offshore.
Also, five of six option wells for the Noble Tom Prosser were exercised by Santos for work off Australia, extending the contract to August 2020.
