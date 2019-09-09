Pure Storage +2% as Susquehanna turns bullish

Susquehanna boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from Neutral to Positive and lifts the target from $16 to $25.

The firm sees added demand from the 5G-related growth in data.

Susquehanna points out Gartner data showing AFA accounted for 40% of total external storage procurement last year but only grew 39% Y/Y, signaling potential upgrades.

If the AFA thesis plays out, the estimated product revenue CAGR of 17% from FY19-22 could look conservative.