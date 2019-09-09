Gun control in focus as Congress returns

Democrats are prioritizing action on gun control after returning from their summer recess, with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer sending a letter President Trump demanding he express support for universal background checks.

Lawmakers in the House passed bipartisan legislation earlier in the year that would strengthen federal background check laws, but Mitch McConnell has said he will not let the Senate vote on the measure without a clear indication from Trump.

"The administration is in the process of studying what they are prepared to support, if anything. And I expect to get an answer to that next week," he told the The Hugh Hewitt Show on Sept. 3.