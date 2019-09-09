Yamana discovers new mineralized zone at Canadian Malartic mine

Yamana Gold (AUY -2.3% ) says drill intercepts are helping to define a significant new mineralized zone at its 50%-owned Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec.

AUY says the primary objective of exploration at Canadian Malartic in 2019 is defining and increasing underground mineral resources, with a focus on Odyssey, East Malartic and now the newly discovered East Gouldie zone.

AUY says it sees potential for the areas to increase production by supplementing open pit production with higher grade underground feed and to extend mine life.

The company also says an exploration update is planned for its El Peñón and Minera Florida mines during Q4.