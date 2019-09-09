Generex Bio to acquire majority interest in ALTuCELL; shares up 11%

Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT +10.6% ) inks a binding letter of intent to acquire 51% of privately held ALTuCELL for an undisclosed sum of cash and stock.

The New York-based biotech is developing cell, molecular and regenerative therapies for diabetes and other autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders based on its patented microencapsulation technology that, it says, enables a transplantable cell-based therapy that avoids detection and rejection by the immune system.

Lead candidate appears to be Altsulin for the potential treatment of a rare type of dwarfism called Laron syndrome, caused by insensitivity to growth hormone.