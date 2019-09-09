Macquarie cuts Fox on sports-rights concerns

Fox is lower this morning (FOX -0.8% , FOXA -0.8% ) after a cut to Underperform from Neutral at Macquarie.

The company's more exposed to a macro slowdown than peers, and it lacks a direct-to-consumer alternative that it could use as a shield amid trends in pay TV bundling and advertising, analyst Tim Nollen says.

Meanwhile, doubling down on live sports (a move supported by its remaining broadcast assets) means margin pressure from rising sports rights costs, "likely to escalate in the coming years," he writes.

He's cut his price target on FOXA to $30 from $35, implying 12% downside. Meanwhile, sell-side analysts rate that stock Outperform and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.