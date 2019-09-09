Daiichi Sankyo files marketing application in Japan for breast cancer ADC

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) has submitted a marketing application in Japan seeking approval to use SAKIGAKE-tagged antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) [fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201) to treat patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The ADC is comprised of a humanized HER2 antibody (marketed as Herceptin by Roche) linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor (kills cancer cells by interrupting DNA replication).

SAKIGAKE is akin to Breakthrough Therapy in the U.S. and PRIME in the EU.

The company is jointly developing and commercializing the candidate globally with AstraZeneca, except in Japan where it has exclusive rights.