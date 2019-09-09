Currency Exchange International acquires eZforex.com

Currency Exchange International (OTCPK:CURN) announce the completion of its acquisition of eZforex.com, Inc., a Longview, Texas-based privately-held foreign currency and technology business.

For purchase price of $4.25M inclusive of $1M in net positive working capital left in eZforex on completion of the transaction.

This acquisition of eZforex complements CXI’s existing client base and wholesale banknote operations.

In the first six months of 2019, ended June 30, 2019, net revenues were $1.3M. CXI’s management believes that this transaction will be accretive to its annual EBITDA results, starting in 2020.