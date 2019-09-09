Oil up sharply as new Saudi minister commits to production cuts

Crude oil prices (USO +2.3% ) enjoy strong gains after Saudi Arabia's newly chosen energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, confirmed expectations that there would be no radical change in the country's oil policy.

U.S. October WTI +2.3% to $57.81/bbl, November Brent +1.6% to $62.51/bbl.

Abdulaziz said the framework of Saudi policy would not change and that an agreement between OPEC and its allies to curb production by 1.2M bbl/day would continue "with the will of everybody."

"The new energy minister is expected to continue his predecessor’s policy, i.e. to keep oil supply tight," Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch says, adding that this week's OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting to discuss progress on production cuts likely will not bring any changes to policy.

Prices also are supported by a rise in oil imports in China in August, with shipments to the world's biggest importer up 3% from July and nearly 10% higher YTD from a year ago.

The top five gainers on the S&P 500 are all oil and gas names: HP +5.9% , NBL +5.4% , NOV +5.3% , SLB +4.8% , HAL +4.6% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX