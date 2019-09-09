HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HDS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

