Dave & Buster's Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $344.29M (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.