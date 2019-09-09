Medicine Man Technologies to acquire four dispensaries

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQB:MDCL +11.9% ) entered into a binding term sheet to acquire four additional dispensaries in Colorado from a leading cannabis retailer.

Under the terms of the transaction, Medicine Man Technologies will purchase the group of four dispensaries for ~$50.09M, consisting of ~$25.05M in cash, the issuance of 4,202,720 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.98 per share, and a deferred cash payment of ~$12.52M to be made 12 months following the initial closing date.

The four dispensaries to be acquired are located in Denver, Aurora, Pueblo West, and Mountain View, with the fifth location currently under construction.