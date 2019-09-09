Pfizer 20-valent pneumococcal vaccine shows positive effect in mid-stage study in infants

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial, B7471003, evaluating three doses of Pfizer's (PFE -0.9% ) 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (PF-06482077) for the prevention of invasive disease and otitis media (ear infection) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine in healthy infants showed a similar safety profile to Prevnar 13 while inducing immune responses for all 20 serotypes.

Phase 3 studies are next up.

Three Phase 3 trials in adults are completely enrolled. If successful, the company will file a U.S. marketing application in late 2020.