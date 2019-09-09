Banks digging break in bond bull market

Threatening to collapse below 1.40% just a handful of sessions ago, the 10-year Treasury yield is up another six basis points today to 1.62%. While the Fed Funds rate of 2.25% continues to tower over that number, the yield curve is at least somewhat less inverted (and the Fed is expected to trim 25 bps from the Fed Funds rate later this month).

That's helping those who rely on positive carry for profits. Gains in the financial sector (XLF +1.4% ) today are far outpacing the broader market.