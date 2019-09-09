China adds 100 tons of gold to reserves

China has added nearly 100 tons of gold to its reserves since it resumed buying in December, as government purchases accumulate bullion to help diversify their reserves amid a rally in prices and the drag of the trade war with the U.S.

The People's Bank of China raised bullion holdings to 62.45M oz. in August from 62.26M oz. in July; in tonnage terms, August's inflow totaled 5.91 mt, following the addition of ~94 mt in the previous eight months.

Trade war restrictions - or sanctions, with Russia - give "an incentive for these central banks to diversify," says National Australia Bank JohnSharma. "Also, with increasing political and economic uncertainty prevailing, gold provides an ideal hedge, and will therefore be sought after by central banks globally."

