Patriot One acquires XTRACT Technologies

Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX:PTOTF +1.5% ) announces the acquisition of XTRACT Technologies Inc. and all its related interests, assets, and intellectual property for consideration of $6M and the issuance of 9,422,956 Patriot One common shares to XTRACT’s former shareholders.

The XTRACT acquisition is part of an ongoing strategic initiative by Patriot One to bring together leading-edge technologies and services that will enhance the power of its PATSCAN Platform.

XTRACT will continue to operate as its own business unit and under its current brand name.