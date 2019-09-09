Patriot One acquires XTRACT Technologies

Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX:PTOTF +1.5%) announces the acquisition of XTRACT Technologies Inc. and all its related interests, assets, and intellectual property for consideration of $6M and the issuance of 9,422,956 Patriot One common shares to XTRACT’s former shareholders.
The XTRACT acquisition is part of an ongoing strategic initiative by Patriot One to bring together leading-edge technologies and services that will enhance the power of its PATSCAN Platform.
XTRACT will continue to operate as its own business unit and under its current brand name.
Now read: Fitbit: Stay Away »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox