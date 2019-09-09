Zillow adds San Diego to home-buying program

Zillow (Z -1.5% , ZG -1.5% ) is now buying homes in San Diego, the latest expansion for its Offers program.

San Diego marks the second California market for the program, joining Riverside. The company will also add Sacramento and Los Angeles in early 2020.

It's the 17th market overall where Zillow has launched direct home-buying; the company plans to hit 26 markets by the middle of 2020, with additions including Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Jacksonville, Fla.; San Antonio; and Tucson, Ariz.

The company also named Rian Furey president of Zillow Home Loans. He'll also oversee the company's Mortgage portfolio (including Marketplace and Mortech).