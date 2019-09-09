First Cobalt planning for Canada refinery restart

First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF) will seek a quick restart of its idled Iron Creek cobalt refinery in Ontario and begin assessing the plant's condition next week, CEO Trent Mell says.

"We're encouraged. The operating costs that we're seeing there right now would appear to be competitive with Chinese refiners," according to Mell, citing studies commissioned by the company.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has agreed to fund a feasibility study to restart and potentially expand the refinery, with initial production targeted of 2K-2.5K metric tons/year.

Once operational, the plant would be the only North American producer of refined cobalt for the electric vehicle market and lessen dependence of U.S. end-users on China, where most of the world's cobalt refining capacity is located.