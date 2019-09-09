Boeing top pick in aerospace/defense industry, Morgan Stanley says

Boeing (BA -1.4% ) is lower after suspending load testing of its new 777X aircraft, the latest blow for the company whose 737 MAX faces delays that threaten to prevent it from resuming North American flights during the December holiday season.

But Morgan Stanley keeps the faith, saying Boeing has become its top pick in the aerospace and defense industry, and believes the 737 MAX grounding "creates a buying opportunity in a steady aerospace cycle," setting a $500 stock price target.

Although some investors fear the fallout from the 737 MAX crashes will weigh on orders over the long term, Morgan Stanley believes Boeing still has "considerable" growth potential.

Stanley's upbeat view comes amid signs that, at least among short-term traders, sentiment remains bearish; Schaeffer’s Investment Research says options activity suggests traders are leaning more toward puts, bets that pay out if Boeing's share price declines.