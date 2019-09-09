U.S. weighs direct purchases of domestic uranium, Energy Fuels CEO says

The Trump administration is considering a plan in which it would directly purchase uranium from U.S. producers, as it contemplates ways to revive the flagging domestic mining industry, Bloomberg reports.

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) unsuccessfully petitioned the White House to place quotas on foreign imports of uranium, but Energy Fuels CEO Paul Goranson says the concept of direct government purchases of U.S. uranium was among ideas discussed during a roundtable with administration staff and the nuclear industry last week.

"They seem receptive to direct purchasing of material," Goranson says. "The president intends to take bold action on this."

The Uranium Producers of America is asking for "federal actions facilitating domestic uranium production" of at least 7.5M lbs./year by 2025 and 10 M lbs./year by 2030

Other relevant tickers include CCJ, UEC, DNN

ETFs: URA, NLR