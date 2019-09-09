Thyssenkrupp CEO seeking only minority sale of elevator unit - Bloomberg

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF +6.4% ) CEO Guido Kerkhoff has signaled to private equity suitors that he prefers to sell only a minority stake in its elevator division, Bloomberg reports.

Top management has floated the idea of selling a 49% stake in the unit to buyout firms along with added governance rights, a structure that could generate enough cash to address funding and pension needs while allowing Thyssenkrupp to benefit from a PE-managed improvement of the business, followed by an eventual listing or sale, according to the report.

Thyssenkrupp reportedly has invited ~10 P-E firms as well as four rival elevator manufacturers to bid for the business, which could be valued at more than €15B ($16.6B), with several firms expected to start making proposals next week.