Auto names rally ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

The auto sector is having a strong day ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show set for later this week and with positive comments coming out of the analyst desk at Exane.

The French firm say it's worthwhile to invest in the industry on its view automakers will probably be able to avoid EU fines when emissions rules tighten.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) all rose around 2% today in Frankfurt trading.