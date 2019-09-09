Pure Gold moves onto engineering stage at Madsen mine

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF +0.4% ) has started to secure contractors to build its Madsen Red Lake mine.

The company awarded the surface engineering and procurement contract to JDS Energy & Mining in partnership with Hatch and Knight Piesold, while Dumas Mine Contracting has secured the underground mine design engineering contract.

The company says that at price level of ~C$2,000/ounce, Madsen Red Lake could generate C$800M in cumulative pre-tax cash flow.

The Madsen Red Lake mine is said to be the highest grade development-stage gold project, and is fully funded to production, with first gold pour projected for late 2020.

The mine will be an 800 t/d underground operation with a 12-year mine life, the feasibility study estimated to cost of $95M

The mine has historical production of 2.6M ounces of gold, a current indicated resource of 2.06M ounces of gold at 8.9 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 467,000 oz gold at 7.7 g/t gold.