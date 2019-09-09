BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV

BorgWarner (BWA +3.1% ) says it solidified its electrified propulsion system offerings with the recent formation of a joint venture with battery model/pack supplier Romeo Power Technology.

The company expects to add battery packs featuring intelligent battery management systems with proprietary algorithms to its growing list of capabilities.

On a broader look, BorgWarner says its acquisitions and joint ventures have bolstered its ability to deliver a wide range of systems and products, from individual hybrid, 48-volt and high-voltage electric components to full electric propulsion systems.

Source: Press Release