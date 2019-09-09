Meredith chief buys 12,000 shares

Responding to Thursday's stock decline brought on by a guidance reset, Meredith (MDP +0.5% ) CEO Tom Harty is buying shares.

The company says Harty bought 12,000 shares today at an average price of $35.02 each, an outlay of about $420,240.

It brings his overall holdings of stock/stock equivalents to nearly 100,000 shares.

"Over the last 18 months we have positioned Meredith for long-term revenue and profit growth," Harty says. "Personally, I do not believe our current share price reflects our potential, and that's why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares."